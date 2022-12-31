KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.60. 4,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 755,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
KT Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KT by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in KT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in KT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KT by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
