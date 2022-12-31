Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 501,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,361 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at $50,044,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 110.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after buying an additional 1,399,954 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE:KD opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

