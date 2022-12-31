L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 254 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 177,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.39 and a 200-day moving average of $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

