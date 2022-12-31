Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $646.86.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 600 ($7.24) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 675 ($8.15) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 589 ($7.11) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.17) to GBX 770 ($9.29) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.