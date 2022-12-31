Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $646.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCSHF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.24) to GBX 546 ($6.59) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 589 ($7.11) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Investec raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.17) to GBX 770 ($9.29) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.