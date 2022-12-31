Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $856.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

