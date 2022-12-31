Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

