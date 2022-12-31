Ledyard National Bank Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,878.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,465 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

