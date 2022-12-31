LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Down 2%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 2,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 284,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. Analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp raised its position in LG Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.