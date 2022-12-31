LGT Group Foundation Has $6.27 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

