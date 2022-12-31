loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo Sells 50,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares in the company, valued at $299,687.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

loanDepot Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE LDI opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

About loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

