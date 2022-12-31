Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.08

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 1244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $802.00 million, a P/E ratio of -76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is currently -1,166.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

