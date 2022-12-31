Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.01. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

