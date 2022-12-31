Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

EMCOR Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.