Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of AIRC opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

