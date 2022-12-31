Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 24,000 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after buying an additional 243,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 170,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

