Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 24,300 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 390,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

