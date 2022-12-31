Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 29,600 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

