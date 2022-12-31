Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 5,700 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,019,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,016,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $279.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.63. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

