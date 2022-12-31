Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 58,200 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of HP by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,280 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in HP by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,873 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,942 shares of company stock worth $6,893,162. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

