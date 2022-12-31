Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 62,800 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVB Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

