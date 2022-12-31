Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 7,400 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ROK opened at $257.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $350.40.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.69.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

