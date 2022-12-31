Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $46,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after acquiring an additional 432,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 376,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.1 %

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

