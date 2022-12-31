Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in WEX by 2,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $183.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

