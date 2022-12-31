Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,813,000 after buying an additional 693,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,828,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

