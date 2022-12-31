Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Match Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,144,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $41.49 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

