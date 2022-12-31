Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 17,500 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

