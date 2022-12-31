Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 25,900 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SON opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.