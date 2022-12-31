Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 26,800 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 42.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity

Bruker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $85.42.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.