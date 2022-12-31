Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 27,100 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,056 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 616.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 224,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 192,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 136,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $944.83 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

