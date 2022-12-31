Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 34,500 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,306 shares of company stock worth $196,941 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIN opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.74. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

