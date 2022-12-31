Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 56,400 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sunrun by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,759,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,761 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,782,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,440,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

