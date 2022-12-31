Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 5,700 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 924.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $261.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.94. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

