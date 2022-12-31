Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.43 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.