Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.44 Million in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ITT Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ITT opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.01.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
