Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.46 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

