Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.48 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,870,736. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

