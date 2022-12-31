Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.48 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.