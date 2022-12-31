Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.57 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.67.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $204.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day moving average of $241.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

