Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.57 Million in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Voya Financial by 87.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 56.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.49 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

