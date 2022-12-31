Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.58 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.6 %

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

DKS opened at $120.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $125.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.