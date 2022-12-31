Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,101,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,581,000 after purchasing an additional 148,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Envista by 32.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,472,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,861 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Envista by 66.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,401,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,388,000 after acquiring an additional 47,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 15.9% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,657,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after acquiring an additional 364,955 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE:NVST opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

