Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,602,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 539,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

