Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,985,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,686,000 after purchasing an additional 148,165 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

