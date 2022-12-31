Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $235,576,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $49,995,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.61%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

