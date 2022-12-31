Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

