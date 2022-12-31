Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

