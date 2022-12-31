Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 54,738 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.9 %

ARW stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

