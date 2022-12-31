Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.