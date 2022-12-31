Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentex Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.27 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

